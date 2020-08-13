Image Source : PTI My father is still alive, clarifies Pranab Mukherjee's son as death rumours surface

After rumours of former President Pranab Mukherjee's death surfaced, his son Abhijit Mukherjee clarified that his father is still alive. Taking to Twitter, Abhijit said the former president is haemodynamically stable. He also expressed disappointment over speculations of his father's death.

My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable !

Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News . — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 13, 2020

Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to Army R&R hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and underwent a surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. The 84-year-old had also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery.

Meanwhile, in a fresh bulletin, the hospital said that Mukherjee continues to be on ventilatory support. "The condition of Honorable Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and he continues to be on ventilatory support," the statement read.

Mukherjee's daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee prayed for her father saying may God do whatever is best for him.

A powerful orator and scholar, Mukherjee was President of India from 2012 to 2017.

Meanwhile, residents of Mukherjee's hometown started a 72-hour 'yagna' since Janmashtami on Tuesday for his recovery. The former President's family members also offered prayers in his ancestral village Miriti, a few kilometres from Kirnahar, during the day. During his stints as the Union finance minister and the President, Mukherjee used to visit his village every year during Durga Puja.

