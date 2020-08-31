Pranab Mukherjee: Centre declares 7-day national mourning period throughout India; funeral tomorrow

The Centre has declared a seven-day national mourning period as a tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday. "As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 31 to September 6, both days inclusive. During the period of state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an official release.

The date, time and venue of the state funeral will be intimated later, it said.

However, News18 reported that his funeral is likely to be held on Tuesday, in Delhi.

Political leaders cutting across party lines expressed condolences on the demise of former president.

"With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends," former Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "Saddened to head the news of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee's death. May God place the departed soul at their feet and give courage to his family and loved ones to bear this sorrow."

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for removal of a clot in his brain.

His son and former MP Abhijit Mukherjee gave the information in a tweet.

