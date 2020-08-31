Blessed to have been born as your daughter: Sharmistha Mukherjee remembers father Pranab Mukherjee

Image Source : SHARMISTHA MUKHERJEE TWITTER Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee remembers her father.

Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India, who also served as Union Minister in the Congress-led UPA rule, died on Monday (August 31). Pranab da was undergoing treatment at Army Hospital, Delhi. Pranab Mukherjee was hospitalised for the past 21 days and been critical following a brain surgery. The veteran Congress leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 pm on August 10 in a critical condition.

Remembering his father, Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee said, "I bow to all. Baba, taking the liberty to quote from your favourite poet to say your final goodbye to all. You have led a full, meaningful life in service of the nation, in service of our people. I feel blessed to have been born as your daughter."

Pranab Mukherjee is no more was announced by his son Abhijit Mukherjee. "With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas & prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You," Abhijit wrote on Twitter.

