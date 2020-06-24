Image Source : PTI Javdekar congratulates Aanchal Gangwal, says 'Women's empowerment is the way forward

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday took to Twitter to congratulate Aanchal Gangwal, a tea seller's daughter from MP's Neemuch district who got commissioned into Indian Air Force as an officer.

The Union Minister said: "Kudos to Aanchal Gangwal, a tea seller's daughter from Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh who got commissioned into Indian Air Force as an officer. She also topped the IAF academy and bagged the President's Plaque. Women's empowerment is the way forward."

Kudos to Aanchal Gangwal, a tea seller's daughter from Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh who got commissioned into Indian Air Force as an officer. She also topped the IAF academy and bagged the President's Plaque. Women's empowerment is the way forward. pic.twitter.com/DPgJGeoonm — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also congratulated Anchal for making the state proud and extended best wishes to her.

"Anchal, daughter of Suresh Gangwal, who runs a tea shop in Neemuch, will now fly the fighter plane in the Air Force. Daughter Anchal, who made Madhya Pradesh proud, will now fly in the heights of the infinite sky to protect the pride and honour of the country. Congratulations, blessings and best wishes to the daughter," Chouhan tweeted on Monday.

रौशन थी धरती तुझसे, अब रौशन होगा आसमां भी।

दुआओं पर परवाज करो, रौशन कर दो जहां भी।



अंधेरों को चीरकर फिर एक बेटी 'आंचल' ने रच दिया है इतिहास

ऐसे ही बढ़ती रहें बेटियां, यही तो हैं हम सबका गौरव और अभिमान भी।



बेटी आंचल को स्नेह और आशीर्वाद! माता-पिता को बहुत-बहुत बधाई! pic.twitter.com/juZYfdCVZZ — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 22, 2020

She was commissioned into the Indian Air Force (IAF) a few days back, but it was not an easy journey for her as sometimes her father did not even have the money to pay for her education fees.

“Her commissioning was a proud moment for our family, but we could not make it (to the Air Force Academy at Dundigal) to see her due to the coronavirus-induced restrictions,” her father Suresh Gangwal, who works as a tea seller at a bus stand in Neemuch district, told PTI.

He said his daughter dreamt of joining the IAF after seeing the bravery of its personnel in helping people during the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy.

(With inputs from PTI)

