Pragya Thakur controversy: Shivamogga police register case against Bhopal MP for her remarks at Hindu event

Pragya Thakur's controversial remarks: After a huge outcry, Police on Wednesday finally registered a case against firebrand BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur for her alleged inflammatory speech at a convention organised in Karnataka's Shivamogga recently by a pro-Hindu outfit.

The case has been registered at the Kote police station, based on a complaint by Shivamogga District Congress Committee president H S Sundaresh, officials said.

According to police, the case has been registered against the Bhopal MP under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion, and race) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

Thakur had on December 25 said Hindus have the right to respond to those who attack them and their dignity as she spoke about the killing of Hindu activists.

"Sharpen your knives to protect your girls"

Speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike’s southern region annual convention, she had also told the gathering to give a befitting reply to anyone who "infiltrates our house"." Love jihad, they have a tradition of jihad, if nothing they do love jihad. Even if they love they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love, love the god, a sanyasi loves his god," Thakur said.

"Sanyasi says in this world created by god, end all the oppressors and sinful, if not the true definition of love will not survive here. So answer those involved in Love Jihad the same way. Protect your girls, teach them the right values," she added.

Further, she insisted Hindus sharpen their knives which are generally used to cut vegetables. "Keep weapons in your homes. If nothing else, at least keep the knives used to cut vegetables sharp.... Don't know what situation will arise when.... Everyone has the right to self-protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting reply is our right," she said.

Case filed for making "hate speech"

When a video clip of her speech went viral, several alleged police officials of not registering a suo moto case against the BJP leader. In its defence, a top police official had said that it would not register the case unless anyone files an FIR against her. Subsequently, TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale and Tehseen Poonawalla, on Tuesday had filed complaints against Thakur with Shivamogga MP G K Mithun Kumar for allegedly making "hate speech".

However, stating that the complaints were received through the mail, the SP had asked them to appear before the jurisdictional police officer for the complaint to be registered. Following this, the local Congress leader on Wednesday lodged the complaint.

It is worth mentioning this was not the first time Thakur passed such controversial statements.

(With inputs from PTI)

