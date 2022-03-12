Is Praful Patel, Administrator of Lakshadweep, being made next LG of Delhi, asks Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : LAKSHADWEEP.GOV.IN Praful Patel, Administrator of Lakshadweep

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted a cryptic tweet on Saturday, asking if Lakshadweep Administrator Praful K Patel is being made the next Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Anil Baijal is the current Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

"Is Mr Praful Patel, Administrator of Lakshadweep, being made the next LG of Delhi?" Kejriwal tweeted.

Baijal, a 1969-batch UT cadre officer, was appointed the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in December 2016.

Patel, who served as the home minister of Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister, took charge as Lakshadweep administrator in December 2020.

ALSO READ | Bhagwant Mann removes security of 122 ex-MLAs including Sidhu ahead of swearing in as Punjab CM

ALSO READ | Meet people in villages, cities; resolve their problems: Punjab CM-designate Mann to AAP MLAs

Latest India News