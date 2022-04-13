PM Modi to inaugurate Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya on Thursday | SEE PICS

Follow us on Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on Thursday the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' (prime ministers' museum), which is a tribute to every prime minister since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure, the PMO said. Scheduled for opening during the celebration of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the museum tells the story of India after independence through the lives and contributions of its prime ministers.

"Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour the contribution of all the Prime Ministers of India towards nation-building, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is a tribute to every Prime Minister of India since independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office," the PMO said.

It is aimed at sensitizing and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all our prime ministers.

Representing a seamless blend of the old and the new, the museum integrates the erstwhile Teen Murti Bhawan designated as Block I with the newly constructed building designated as Block II.

The total area of the two blocks is over 15,600 square metres, the PMO said.

The design of the museum building is inspired by the story of rising India, shaped and moulded by the hands of its leaders.

The design incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices. No tree has been felled or transplanted during the course of work on the project.

The logo of the museum represents the hands of the people of India holding the Dharma Chakra symbolizing the nation and democracy, it said.

Information for the museum was collected through resources and repositories with institutions such as Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan, Films Division, Sansad TV, Ministry of Defence, media houses (Indian and foreign) and foreign news agencies among others.

Appropriate use of archives, some personal items, gifts and memorabilia, speeches of prime ministers and anecdotal representation of ideologies and different aspects of their lives have been reflected in a thematic format, the PMO said.

The museum has employed cutting-edge technology-based interfaces to encompass heterogeneity in content and frequent rotation of display.

Holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerized kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens and experiential installations enable the exhibition content to become highly interactive and engaging.

There are a total of 43 galleries.

Starting from displays on freedom struggle and the framing of the Constitution, the museum goes on to tell the story of how our prime ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-round progress of the country, it said.

