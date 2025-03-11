Dharmendra Pradhan on three-language row: 'World discussing multilingualism, where are we trapped?' On Monday, Pradhan accused DMK of "ruining the future of the students" amid the row over three-language formula. His statement triggered uproar in Rajya Sabha which was raised today with the opposition demanding Pradhan's resignation.

Union Education Minister on Tuesday took charge and lashed out at the opposition amid the ongoing row over the three-language formula in NEP. While speaking in the Rajya Sabha, he said that the world is discussing multilingualism asking the opposition, "where are we trapped?"

He also spoke about the opposition's allegations that the government wants to divide society while using languages. He said that Modi govt will never use language to do such 'sin.' While speaking, Pradhan also spoke about the uproar over his statement in Rajya Sabha where he accused DMK of "ruining the future of the students" by raking three-language formula. He said, "For past 24 hours, I have heard a lot but I am an Odiya person and I come from the first state which was formed on linguistic lines."

Earlier in the day, the opposition raised the issue and demanded the resignation of Pradhan. Congress president and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge meanwhile, made a derogatory remark after which the chaos erupted and he had to apologise. He apologised to the Chair while clarifying that it was meant for the government that was "trying to create a regional divide" in the country.

Amid the uproar, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge stood up to intervene. To this, the Chair said Kharge had already been allowed to speak in the morning. Kharge replied that the education minister was not in the House at that time. "This is a dictatorship," he added. As the Chair said it was Singh's turn to speak, Kharge said the opposition was prepared to corner the government.