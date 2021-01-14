Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana third phase to be launched on Friday

Image Source : PTI The third phase of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana to be launched on Friday.

The third phase of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 3.0) will be launched on Friday in 600 districts across India. Spearheaded by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), this phase will focus on new-age and Covid-related skills.

Skill India Mission PMKVY 3.0 envisages training of eight lakh candidates over a scheme period of 2020-2021 with an outlay of Rs 948.90 crore, said Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The Ministry said that 729 Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKKs), the empanelled non-PMKK training centres-- and more than 200 ITIs under Skill India will be rolling out PMKVY 3.0 training to build a robust pool of skilled professionals.

"On the basis of the learning gained from PMKVY 1.0 and PMKVY 2.0, the Ministry has improved the newer version of the scheme to match the current policy doctrine and energize the skilling ecosystem affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic."

"Skill India Mission" launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 15, 2015 has gained tremendous momentum through launch of its flagship scheme PMKVY to unlock the vision of making India the 'Skill Capital' of the world.

The launch will be done by the Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendranath Pandey in the presence of the Minister of State Raj Kumar Singh. The event will also be addressed by the State Skill Ministers and Members of Parliament.

