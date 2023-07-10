PM housing scheme to be completed by December | Know how to apply, check status, eligibility? All DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PMAY (OFFICIAL WEBSITE) PM housing scheme - all details

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Grameen) housing scheme has been referred to as a major instrument of socio-economic change in the country. This mission intends to provide sustainable houses to those with lower incomes. The PM Modi-led government has set a target to construct 29.3 million houses, which is expected to be completed by December 2023. According to reports, the Centre has successfully completed the construction of 24 million pucca housing units as on July 6.

Construction of more than 5 million houses has been sanctioned by the government and around 0.3 million dwelling units are expected to get approval from the Centre soon. According to media reports, the remaining 5.3 million houses are expected to be completed by December. Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier set the deadline (January 26, 2024) for all ministries to complete all pending projects.

The new houses will come with these facilities

The houses being constructed under the Centre's mission comes with toilets, free cooking gas connection, electricity, tap water and more facilities that promote other missions of the government- Swachh Bharat programme, Ujjwala and Saubhagya- to name a few.

What is the eligibility to apply for the scheme?

The applicant applying for the scheme must not have a house in any part of the country.

Single and joint ownership is allowed in the case of a married couple. However, both options will receive only one subsidy.

The applicant and his/her family must not have availed the benefit of any housing-related schemes by the government.

Applicants following under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Light Income Group (LIG), Medium Income Group (MIG1), and Minorities can apply for the scheme.

In the case of women applicants, they should be belonging to EWS/LIG categories to apply under the PMAY scheme.

The applicants need to provide sufficient proof of their economic standing.

How to apply online?

To apply for the PMAY, go to the official PMAY portal. The process of application is user-friendly. To get started, enter your Aadhaar number and then follow the on-screen directions. Fill up and submit the application form.

How to check the application status?

The application status can be checked online, all you need to do is, simply login to the official portal and click on the tracking option. Then, follow the on-screen directions to check the status.

