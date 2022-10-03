WATCH | Rajnath Singh takes sortie in Made-in-India Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' after induction in IAF

Follow us on Image Source : MANISH PRASAD, INDIA TV Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gets ready to take a sortie in Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) ‘Prachand’.

Prachand LCH inducted in IAF: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday took a sortie in Made-in-India Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) named ‘Prachand’ at Jodhpur airbase.

The LCH has been developed by aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), primarily designed for deployment in high-altitude regions.

The new combat choppers were inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) in a ceremony earlier today in Jodhpur in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

"It was a smooth and comfortable flight in the indigenously built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH). It can fly in any terrain, weather, and altitude; it has the capability to attack. Our motto is - make in India, make for the world," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said after his maiden sortie in indigenously developed LCH at Jodhpur airbase.

The induction of these helicopters will be a big boost to the IAF's combat prowess, Rajnath Singh said.

