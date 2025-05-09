Power supply restored in Mohali, Chandigarh and Ludhiana after discussion with defence authorities India-Pakistan Tension: However, the blackout has been extended in Kapurthala district until 4:00 am, according to the District Public Relations Officer (DPRO).

Hours after enforcing the blackout in Ludhiana, Mohali and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the administration has decided to restore power supply in these areas. The decision was taken after discussion with the defence authorities. However, the blackout has been extended in Kapurthala district until 4:00 am, according to the District Public Relations Officer (DPRO).

A blackout was enforced amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan. While authorities appealed to people to keep their lights switched off and stay at home, they also emphasised that there was no need to panic.

Officials said the blackout was enforced as a precautionary measure to ensure safety of citizens.

In Jalandhar, some drones were spotted but were neutralised around 11:20 pm by security forces, said officials.

In Pathankot district, some locals claimed they heard explosion-like sounds. However, there was no official confirmation in this regard.

"There was loud noise, like sounds of bombing, and also non-stop sirens. It was too scary," said a resident of Sujanpur in Pathankot.

Meanwhile, the Mohali district administration declared jurisdiction of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar as 'No Flying Zone' for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

District Magistrate, SAS Nagar, Komal Mittal while exercising the power conferred upon under section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, ordered that the whole jurisdiction of SAS Nagar shall be "No Flying Zone" with effect from May 8 till July 5.

However, this order shall not be applicable on law enforcement agencies --police, paramilitary, air force, SPG personnel and persons authorised by competent government authority.

Punjab is in alert mode with schools in border districts closed and leaves of all police personnel cancelled, officials said a day after India struck terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

With PTI inputs