  4. Power supply to entire Uttar Pradesh village cut off for not clearing dues

Power supply to entire Uttar Pradesh village cut off for not clearing dues

All 300 consumers in the Jahanpura village, under the Kairana police station limits, have not cleared their electricity bills amounting to Rs 91.88 lakh despite reminders being issued to them, said Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation's Sub Divisional Officer Atul Yadav

Muzaffarnagar Published on: November 03, 2019 16:10 IST
) Power supply to a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has been disconnected
Power supply to a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has been disconnected as villagers did not clear dues of over Rs 91 lakhs, officials said Sunday. All 300 consumers in the Jahanpura village, under the Kairana police station limits, have not cleared their electricity bills amounting to Rs 91.88 lakh despite reminders being issued to them, said Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation's Sub Divisional Officer Atul Yadav.

Due to this, power supply to all the consumers in the village has been disconnected, he added. Villagers said due to the power cut they are facing problems with grass-cutting machines and water pumps lying are unused. In October, the state government had issued orders to recover electricity dues following heavy revenue losses to power generation companies. 

