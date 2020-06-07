Image Source : PTI (FILE) Power demand slump widens to 19.7 per cent in first week of June

Relatively cool weather in the first week of June in many parts of the country led to widening of power demand slump to 19.7 per cent from 8.8 per cent in May this year. The spurt in power demand due to intensifying heat wave and spur in commercial and industrial activities across the country after easing of the lockdown in second half of May had raised hopes that power consumption would further inch towards normal levels (of last year) in June.

According to power ministry data the peak power demand met ranged between 138.28 GW (on June 4) to 146.53GW (on June 6) in the first week of June. Thus, the peak power demand for this week was 146.53 GW, which is 19.7 per cent less than the 182.45 GW recorded in June last year.

The peak power demand met is the highest energy supply during the day across the country.

The peak power demand met in May stood at 166.42 GW (recorded on May 26), which was 8.82 per cent less than 182.55 GW in the same month a year earlier.

Similarly, the peak power demand met in April stood at 132.77 GW, 25 per cent less than 176.81 GW in the same month a year earlier.

Therefore, the power demand slump had narrowed down to 8.8 per cent in May from 25 per cent in April this year.

An industry expert said the fall in power demand was arrested to an extend in the second half of May but cool weather has again widened the slump in electricity consumption in June so far.

The expert was of the view that the situation would prevail for another week and power demand would rise closer to normal level (of last year in same month) with rising mercury in June.

Power consumption in May this year had also declined by 14.16 per cent to 103.02 billion units (BU) compared to 120.02 BU a year ago. But, the slump in power consumption had narrowed down in May this year to 14.16 per cent from 22.65 per cent recorded April in this year.

Power consumption had improved after government started giving relaxations for economic activities and mercury soared beyond 45 degree intensifying heat wave in the country in May.

The total electricity consumption was 103.02 billion units in May this year compared to 120.02 BU in same month a year ago.

Power consumption in April dipped 22.65 per cent to 85.16 billion units (BU) compared to 110.11 BU.

The government had imposed the lockdown from March 25 to fight the deadly coronavirus in the country. This also resulted in lower commercial and industrial demand in April and May.

Besides, lower commercial and industrial demand, and the relatively cool weather during April this year had also played spoil sport. The temperature had remained below 40 degree celsius even in the second half of the month.

The government had started easing the lockdown for economic activities from April 20.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage