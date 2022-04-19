Summer to get hotter! Coal shortage may lead to power crisis in upcoming months

Follow us on Image Source : PTI According to the statement issued by the AIPEF, the worst hit regions are the northern states of the country, mainly, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) on Tuesday stated that the country is looking at a power crisis as the coal fired thermal power plants are not getting the required amount of coal due to shortages. If India is unable to meet the coal supply for the production of electricity it will have to face alot of issues. Here is what we know so far.

Power shortages expected this summer

Several states are finding it difficult to bridge the gap between the demand and supply of eletricity. "Thermal plants across the country are grappling with a coal shortage as the power demand in the states has increased, and a number of states are not able to bridge the gap between demand and supply because of insufficient coal stocks at thermal plants," AIPEF spokesperson VK Gupta said in a statement. He also added that the shortages are an indication of the of a power crisis in the making.

Worst hit regions

According to the statement issued by the AIPEF, the worst hit regions are the northern states of the country. Mainly, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will face the brunt of the situation. All the seven thermal plants with a capacity of 7,580 MW in Rajasthan have very little stock left. Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, the coal stock situation in three government plants, barring the Anpara plant, remains grim. The Rajpura plant in Punjab has 17 days' stock of coal, while the Talwandi Sabo plant has four days' stock. At the same time, the stock of coal with the GVK plant has run out. The Ropar and Lehar Mohabbat plants also have reserves of nine and six days respectively. In the northern region, there is an evening peak shortage of 2,400 MW, comprising 1,200 MW from Uttar Pradesh, and 600 MW from Haryana.

Limited stock of coal left

In Haryana, Yamuna Nagar thermal has a stock of 8 days, and Panipat thermal of 7 days. At Khedar thermal, where the only unit is available for generation, the coal stock is for 22 days, it said. The Rajpura plant in Punjab has 17 days' stock of coal, while the Talwandi Sabo plant has four days' stock. At the same time, the stock of coal with the GVK plant has run out. The Ropar and Lehar Mohabbat plants also have reserves of nine and six days respectively.

Imports of coal will further increase it's cost

The Union Power Ministry has recommended the import of coal for blending up to 10 per cent to ensure adequate stock when the power demand is at its peak in the next few months, it added. The present landed cost of imported Indonesian coal is around USD 200. The expensive imported coal would increase costs for utilities, it pointed out.

(With PTI Inputs)

