Posters seeking ban on Digvijaya's entry to temples in MP

Posters seeking a ban on the entry of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh into temples were put up at several temples, here on Thursday.

"The Hindu society calls for putting a ban on the entry of anti-Hindu Digvijaya Singh into temples. Ban! Ban!," read a poster. It also carried a cross-marked photograph of Singh.

It's not been clear who put up those posters.

The posters appeared after Singh on Tuesday said: "In saffron robes, people are selling churan (powder), rapes are happening in saffron attire, rapes are taking place even in temples. Is this our sanatan dharma? Even god will not forgive those involved in these types of activities."

Singh, however, later clarified, "Our religion is a symbol of faith. People expect good behaviour from those who wear saffron robes. If some people in saffron attire indulge in criminal activities, then voices must be raised. We must protect our religion."

Singh is no stranger to controversies. Earlier, on September 1, he said more non-Muslims were spying for Pakistan's ISI than Muslims in India. He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and Bajrang Dal of working on behalf of the ISI.

