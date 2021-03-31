Image Source : TWITTER @CPVINDIA Post graduate students in Haryana to get passport free of cost

Post graduate students in Haryana will now get passport free of cost from their respective colleges. According to a decision by the government, passport will be issued to students irrespective of enrollment and the service will be absolutely free.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed that the government is already running a scheme wherein the travel document is issued to students from their colleges. He said that more than 6,800 passports have been issued so far to the students under the ongoing programme.

The objective is to ease the process to obtain a passport and encourage students to pursue higher education. When a student enrolls for a passport from college, he/she doesn't have to go through police verification and a few more steps will be curtailed.

Students will have to produce only necessary documents. All the required documents can be uploaded online. The identity card issued by the college will be treated as a valid document while applying for the document.

Students will also have to pay no fee if they apply through their colleges. When someone enrolls for a fresh passport through the Passport Office, he/she has to pay a fee of Rs 1500.

