Four killed, two critically injured as portion of building collapses in Kerala's Kozhikode

Kozhikode:

At least four people were killed, and two others sustained serious injuries after a portion of a building collapsed in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Monday. The incident occurred at Valiyangadi, also known as the Old Big Street area, when a concrete slab and sunshade of a Kozhikode Corporation–owned building collapsed.

As per the reports, the incident happened around 12 noon.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims from under the rubble. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, where their condition is said to be critical.

Authorities said the exact cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, and further details are awaited.

Double-decker bus overturns in Lucknow

Meanwhile, a tragic road accident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Monday when a double-decker bus overturned, leaving four passengers dead and more than a dozen injured. The incident occurred on the Purvanchal Expressway near Gosai Ganj, which caused chaos and panic among commuters on the route.

According to initial information, the bus was travelling from Ludhiana to Darbhanga in Bihar when the accident took place. The impact left the vehicle badly damaged, and rescue teams rushed to the site to assist the victims and shift the injured to nearby hospitals.

According to early report, the accident occurred because the driver of the bus allegedly fell asleep while driving. Officials are verifying the details, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the full sequence of events.