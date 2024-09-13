Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar capital, renamed as Sri Vijaya Puram, tweets Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Hime Minister Amit Shah announced the decision of renaming of Port Blair on X.

In a significant move, the Union government has decided to rename Port Blair, the capital city of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as "Sri Vijaya Puram." The decision reflects the Narendra Modi government's intent to honour the region's historical and cultural ties. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that the capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Port Blair, has been renamed "Sri Vijaya Puram." The move, aimed at erasing colonial imprints, is a tribute to the islands' role in India's freedom struggle. "Sri Vijaya Puram symbolises the victory achieved in our freedom struggle," Shah said in a post on X.

"Inspired by the vision of PM @narendramodi Ji, to free the nation from the colonial imprints, today we have decided to rename Port Blair as “Sri Vijaya Puram. While the earlier name had a colonial legacy, Sri Vijaya Puram symbolises the victory achieved in our freedom struggle and the A&N Islands' unique role in the same,” the minister posted on X.

"Andaman & Nicobar Islands have an unparalleled place in our freedom struggle and history. The island territory that once served as the naval base of the Chola Empire is today poised to be the critical base for our strategic and development aspirations," he added.

"It is also the place that hosted the first unfurling of our Tiranga by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ji and also the cellular jail in which Veer Savarkar Ji and other freedom fighters struggled for an independent nation," Shah added.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale backed the decision and said, "Port Blair was the colonial name. The new name Sri Vijaya Puram is to commemorate the freedom struggle. This decision by Amit Shah is a welcome step. We support this step."

Historical significance of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Shah highlighted the islands' importance in India's history, noting that it was where Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose first unfurled the Tiranga and where freedom fighters like Veer Savarkar were imprisoned in the Cellular Jail. The territory, once a Chola naval base, is now a critical hub for India's strategic aspirations.

Previous renaming efforts by PM Modi

In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi named 21 islands of the Union Territory after Param Vir Chakra awardees and unveiled the National Memorial model for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Ross Island, now renamed as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep.