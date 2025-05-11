Pope Leo hopes for lasting peace between India and Pakistan, welcomes ceasefire between neighbours The Pakistani DGMO dialled his Indian counterpart as both nations agreed to stop firing and all military action after days of war-like situation between the two neighbours. Pope Leo has welcomed the ceasefire and hopes for a lasting peace between India and Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Pope Leo XIV has welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, hoping for a lasting peace between the two nuclear nations. In his message to the crowds on Sunday, Pope welcomed the move and appealed for no more war between the major powers in the world.

India and Pakistan agreed to an understanding on Saturday following days of tensions and a war-like situation. The tensions began when 26 civilians were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. India resorted to the attack by launching missile strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) in the intervening night on May 6-7.

India, in its attack, has specifically mentioned that the Operation Sindoor targeted the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. "Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution.

"We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be a detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today," the statement read.

The tensions kept escalating as Pakistan resorted to strikes with drone attacks in India over the past few days. India responded in a measured way too and destroyed several airbases in Pakistan.

India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire after the Pakistan DGMO dialled to his Indian counterpart. "Pakistan's DGMO called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST. Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. They will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

In the meantime, Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said in a post on X, "India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."