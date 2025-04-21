Pope Francis dies: India to observe three-day state mourning as mark of respect Pope Francis dies: Pope Francis died on Monday at the age of 88.

New Delhi:

​India has announced a three-day state mourning to honor the passing of Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday. The first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor, passed away at the age of 88.

India to observe three-day state mourning

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced a three-day State Mourning in India to pay respects to the late Pope Francis. "Two days' State Mourning on Tuesday, the 22nd April, 2025 and Wednesday, the 23rd April, 2025. One day’s State Mourning on the day of the funeral," the MHA said in a statement.

The mourning will be observed as follows: The

National Flag will be flown at half-mast across India

No official entertainment during the mourning period

State Mourning will be observed on April 22-23, and on the day of the funeral

PM Modi expresses grief

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, calling it a profound loss for the global community. Sharing his heartfelt message, the Prime Minister conveyed his condolences to Catholics across the world, acknowledging the Pope's lifelong dedication to service, compassion, and spiritual courage. In a statement of tribute, PM Modi highlighted how Pope Francis, from an early age, committed himself to the teachings and ideals of Lord Christ. PM Modi emphasised that for those grappling with suffering, Pope Francis became a symbol of hope and resilience.

"I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-around development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace," PM Modi added. Notably, Pope Francis died at the age of 88 at his Vatican's Casa Santa Marta residence on Easter Monday.

Also Read: Pope Francis met PM Modi twice: A look at historic meetings and their significance | Watch

Also Read: Pope Francis dies at Vatican's Casa Santa Marta residence on Easter Monday after prolonged illness