Poonam Pandey dropped from Old Delhi's Luv Kush Ramlila after VHP's objection

New Delhi:

Actor Poonam Pandey will not be playing the role of Mandodari, wife of Ravana, in the iconic Lav Kush Ramlila staged at Delhi’s Red Fort. This comes days after political and religious groups, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), raised objections. According to the statement quoted by various media reports, Arjun Kumar, president and Subhash Goyal, general secretary of the ramlila's organising committee said, “Poonam Pandey had initially agreed to portray Mandodari at the committee’s invitation. However, after her name was announced, several institutions and groups raised objections, which, according to the committee, could hinder the core purpose of the Ramlila to spread the message of Lord Shri Ram to society.”

Organisers’ U-turn for past remarks

In a previous statement, Arjun Kumar had said, “Poonam contacted us, expressing her desire to join the Ramlila. She has acted in Hindi and Punjabi films, and we felt it would be a good fit.” Despite the backlash, the committee had defended their decision, stating, “An artist is an artist, and we won’t replace her.” However, they noted that they respected everyone’s right to express an opinion on the matter.

Poonam Pandey's involvement

The Lav Kush Ramlila Committee, known for casting film personalities in prominent roles, had been in talks with Pandey for some time. It was Pandey herself who reached out to the committee, expressing interest in playing the role of Mandodari. The actress was scheduled to share the stage with Arya Babbar, who reprised his role as Ravana.

Poonam Pandey’s plans for the role

Pandey had expressed excitement about playing Mandodari. In an Instagram video, she shared her enthusiasm, saying, “I am extremely happy to play Mandodari, who was Ravana’s wife. It is such an important character in the Ramayana.” She also mentioned that she would be observing a fast during Navratri to spiritually prepare for the role. “I will fast during Navratri to cleanse my mind and body, ensuring I do justice to this beautiful role. Jai Shree Ram!” she added.

Arya Babbar’s return as Ravana

While Pandey’s exit has been controversial, Arya Babbar's portrayal of Ravana continues as planned. Babbar, who has previously played Ravana in the 2015 TV series Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman, expressed his fascination with the character, calling Ravana “the most colorful character ever created” and a depiction of every human emotion.

Poonam Pandey's controversial past

Poonam Pandey's involvement in the Ramlila was always bound to attract attention due to her controversial career. She first made headlines in 2011 by promising to strip if India won the ICC World Cup, though she didn’t follow through. Her career has been marked by provocative stunts, including posing nude to celebrate the Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL victory, which led to protests.

Pandey has also courted controversy with her business ventures, such as launching a mobile app featuring adult content, which was swiftly removed from the Google Play Store. In 2021, she made headlines again when she filed a domestic violence complaint against her then-husband Sam Bombay, leading to his arrest. Pandey’s personal struggles also played out in the public eye when she spoke about her abuse during the reality show Lock Upp. More recently, in February 2024, she staged a fake death announcement on social media to raise awareness about cervical cancer, which caused a public uproar. Pandey later apologized for the stunt, acknowledging the distress it caused to her followers.