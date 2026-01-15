Pollution Ka Solution Conclave: Yumi Onishi and Pankaj Srivastava discuss global pollution crisis At the Pollution Ka Solution Conclave, Yumi Onishi and Pankaj Srivastava discuss the global pollution crisis, highlighting the need for environmental action, sustainability, and international cooperation.

New Delhi:

During the India TV’s ‘Pollution Ka Solution Conclave’, Yumi Onishi, who is Japanese and has been living in India for more than 20 years, and Pankaj Srivastava who is the Chief Editor for China Radio International and the China International Broadcasting Network spoke about how various parts of the world, especially about how China and Japan, have taken action against the very serious problem of pollution.

How China reduced pollution through policy and technology

Pankaj Srivastava explained that China adopted a multi-pronged approach to curb pollution by transforming its energy and transport sectors. One of the key steps was changing the gas supply system and promoting the large-scale adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

He also highlighted strict regulatory measures, including rules that limit one car per family, aimed at reducing vehicular emissions in major cities. According to Srivastava, China’s shift towards electric bikes and electric vehicles has significantly reduced dependence on petrol and diesel-based transportation.

(Image Source : FILE IMAGE)Pollution Ka Solution

Japan’s lifestyle-based approach to pollution control

Yumi Onishi spoke about Japan’s success in controlling pollution through lifestyle modifications and civic responsibility. She explained that waste segregation, minimal car usage, energy efficiency, and respect for environmental norms are deeply ingrained in daily life.

Onishi emphasised that long-term behavioural change, rather than short-term enforcement alone, has played a crucial role in helping Japan maintain cleaner air and a healthier environment.

Discipline and public participation are key

Both speakers stressed that public discipline and citizen participation are central to successful pollution control efforts in China and Japan. They noted that people in both countries strictly follow environmental rules, which makes policy implementation more effective.

They observed that while India has introduced several pollution-control policies, achieving similar results remains challenging without stronger public awareness, compliance, and behavioural change at the citizen level.

No dust in China and Japan

The Chinese people put water on the road to remove dust, but in India, we still use a jhadu (broom) to clean dust from the road. The Indian government officials are travelling out of India, but they are unable to implement any good things in the country.

Out of India, especially in China and Japan, they are doing plantations, but in India, we are not planting trees that much, which needs to be done. So, it is a little bit difficult to curb the population in India. However, along with the Indian government, the citizens should also cooperate to get rid of pollution.