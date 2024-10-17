Air pollution increases in Delhi-NCR with foggy morning, AQI in 'very bad' category

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to smog in Ghaziabad

Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR: The level of pollution in Delhi-NCR is showing an upward trend with the onset of winter. People also witnessed fog in many places of NCR on Thursday morning. The pollution level in Delhi and Noida was recorded in the 'poor' category for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 207 at 6:34 am, 213 in Noida and 246 in Ghaziabad. Apart from this, AQI 192 was recorded in Sonipat and AQI 182 in Faridabad, which is considered to be in the moderate category of pollution.

Pollution levels reached 'very bad' category

According to the latest information, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 321 in Delhi's Wazirpur and Shalimar Bagh, 332 in Jahangirpuri, 307 in West Delhi's Shadipur, 314 in Patparganj. Which is considered in the very poor category. Apart from this, AQI was recorded at 195 in Mayur Vihar and Sector-1 of Noida and AQI was recorded at 294 in Anand Vihar and Sahibabad.

Let us tell you that AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, AQI between 51 and 100 is considered satisfactory, AQI between 101 and 200 is considered moderate, AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, AQI between 301 and 400 is considered very poor and AQI between 401 and 500 is considered severe.

The Meteorological Department has predicted clear skies in Delhi-NCR on Thursday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius respectively. It was cloudy in many places on Wednesday.