Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Poll panel puts preparations for Delhi civic body polls on hold.

Highlights Delhi's State Election Commission has put preparations for civic body polls on hold

Delhi civic body polls were scheduled for April this year

The notification by State Election Commissioner SK Srivastava came yesterday

In view of the Centre's notification to merge the trifurcated Municipal Corporations, the State Election Commission of Delhi has put preparations for the civic body polls, which were scheduled for April this year, on hold.

The notification by the State Election Commissioner SK Srivastava read, "All preparatory steps for the conduct of general elections to three municipal corporations of Delhi have been put on hold with immediate effect as the existing municipalities have been replaced by a unified single municipal corporation."

The notice came on the day of Srivastava's retirement, April 20. The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, lays down bringing down the existing number of 272 wards to 250 and will require a ward redrawing exercise. Thereby, delaying the civic body polls for several months.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has moved Supreme Court seeking directions to the State Election Commission to conduct Municipal Elections in Delhi in a free, fair and expeditious manner, without any interference from the Central government.

The plea was filed after the Delhi State Election Commission indefinitely deferred the MCD elections citing a communication from the Lt Governor conveying that the Centre was intending to pass legislation to merge the trifurcated Municipal Corporations of Delhi.

The plea stated that no formal State communication has been issued to this effect. "Even in the Budget Session, no agenda was declared regarding the tabling of a Bill to this effect," it added. AAP has raised questions as to whether the State Election Commission can be influenced by an unofficial communication sent by the Central government to defer Municipal Elections which the Commission was prepared to conduct.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: MCD Bill: Delhi civic polls not likely before 5-6 months, say experts

Latest India News