Political leaders extend greetings to PM Modi on 76th birthday, call him 'world's most popular leader'

New Delhi:

Various political leaders extended greetings to PM Modi on his 76th birthday on Thursday. Many of them called him ‘world’s most popular leader’ in their wish. Some of the world leaders called him the architect of “New India”. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, hailing his leadership, commitment to public service and contribution to the country’s development. Yogi Adityanath described him as the “world's most popular leader” and the architect of “New India”.

Murmu greets PM Modi on his 76th birthday

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, crediting him with setting new benchmarks in good governance while also imparting unprecedented momentum and a new direction to inclusive development.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Over the past 25 years, during your tenure as chief minister and prime minister, you have established many new benchmarks of good governance and imparted unprecedented momentum and a new direction to inclusive development," the President said in a post on X in Hindi.





Heartfelt birthday greetings to the world's most popular leader: Yogi

“Heartfelt birthday greetings to the world's most popular leader, the visionary of 'One India - Excellent India', the architect of 'New India', and our guide, the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, who is dedicated to the ceaseless national yajna to usher in a new dawn of happiness, prosperity, security, and pride in the lives of 1.45 billion Indians,” UP CM said.

PM Modi has always been at the centre of his governance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah posts, "The greatest characteristic of the leadership of Shri Modi ji is that the last person in society has always been at the centre of his governance. When a mother stands on the threshold of her pucca house and gives her blessings, or a sister shares how the Ayushman card saved her family, that's when the true meaning of these schemes becomes clear. Liberation from triple talaq and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam have given women new confidence, while Startup India, Skill India, and the new education policy have opened doors of opportunity for the youth. This change that has come into the lives of crores of people is Shri Modi ji's greatest asset."

EAM S Jaishankar posts, "Join the nation and the world in wishing Prime Minister @narendramodi all success, good health and many more years in the service of our people. You continue to inspire globally through your ideas and achievements."

Sukanta Majumdar extends birthday greetings to PM Modi

Apart from UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar also extended birthday greetings to Modi during an interaction in Kolkata.

Speaking on Modi’s 76th birthday, Majumdar said, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to him... It is not merely about the duration, serving for such a long time, but about the way he has steered the nation forward.”

He also stated that the world was witnessing the path PM Modi had charted for the country and claimed that 25 crore people had been lifted out of multidimensional poverty under his leadership.

Majumdar also attributed the figure to the World Bank and referred to India’s GDP growth, saying it stood at 7.8 to 8 per cent at a time when the world was facing conflicts, insurgent attacks and the broader repercussions of war.

Also Read:

'How do you like the idea, Sirji?' Shatrughan Sinha calls PM Modi 'friend of society' in advance birthday wish