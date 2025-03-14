Political leaders across party lines celebrate Holi, extend wishes of unity and happiness for all Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Holi outside his official residence and greeted everyone, saying greetings to everyone who is celebrating and observing, be it Holi or Ramzan.

Various political leaders across party lines celebrated Holi on Friday and extended wishes of unity and happiness to people across the country. Starting from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several political leaders were seen celebrating the festival of colours with supports and distributing sweets to all.

Yogi Adityanath celebrates Holi at Gorakhnath Temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined devotees at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur to celebrate the festival of Holi. The Chief Minister participated in singing traditional 'phag songs' and performed puja and aarti at the site of Holika Dahan within the temple premises, marking the beginning of the vibrant Holi festivities.

Rajnath Singh celebrates Holi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Holi outside his official residence and greeted everyone, saying "Greetings to the countrymen on the holy occasion of #Holi...Greetings to everyone who is celebrating and observing, be it Holi or Ramzan."

Rahul Gandhi extends Holi wishes

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi extended his wishes on the occasion of Holi and shared a post on his official 'X' handle. "Heartiest greetings to all of you on the holy festival of Holi. May this festival of colours bring new enthusiasm, new excitement and lots of happiness in your life", Rahul Gandhi's 'X' post read.

President Droupadi Murmu extended wishes on Holi in her post on 'X', "Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. This festival of joy gives the message of unity, love and harmony. This festival is also a symbol of India's precious cultural heritage. On this auspicious occasion, let us all together pledge to fill the lives of all the children of Mother India with the colours of continuous progress, prosperity and happiness."

PM Modi also wished on the occasion of Holi and wrote on 'X'. "I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival filled with joy and happiness will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen", he wrote on 'X'.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Holi, emphasizing the harmony prevailing amidst the celebrations.

"I extend my best wishes to all on the occasion of Holi, which is being celebrated with great enthusiasm. It's the month of Ramzan as well. We are all celebrating the festivals together, and nothing will happen in Uttar Pradesh. Everything is peaceful here," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also conveyed his Holi greetings, taking a dig at the opposition. "I extend my best wishes to all on the occasion of Holi... There is no tension this day but only in the minds of the people of the opposition. I extend my greetings to them as well. Holi and Friday prayers will be celebrated peacefully. There is no problem anywhere but in the mind of Akhilesh Yadav. I invite him as well to have some gujiya today,' he said.

People have been enthusiastically celebrating the vibrant festival of Holi by applying gulaal (colored powder) on each other and dancing joyously. Holi, also known as the festival of colors, is a time when people come together to celebrate the arrival of spring, the triumph of good over evil, and the joy of life.

The festival of Holi began across the country on Thursday with Choti Holi. People come together to celebrate with colors, music, and traditional festivities.