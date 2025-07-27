'Policing and Crime Trends in India' authored by IPS Dinesh Kumar Gupta released in Delhi The book has been praised for its in-depth analysis and thoughtful perspective on policing in India. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called it a "commendable scholarly contribution".

New Delhi:

"Policing and Crime Trends in India" authored by IPS Dinesh Kumar Gupta was launched on Sunday by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and chief guest at the event Harsh Malhotra. The launch event was held at India Habitat Centre in Delhi.

The event witnessed the presence of several eminent personalities including Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Sanjay Arora, IPS; MP Manoj Tiwari; MP Kiran Choudhary; Vice Chancellor, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Vivek Gogia, IPS; Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava; Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Choudhary, IPS; Special Commissioner of Police (Protective Security Unit) Jaspal Singh, IPS;along with other senior police officers and dignitaries.

Praise and accolades for the book

The book has been praised for its in-depth analysis and thoughtful perspective on policing in India. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, called it a "commendable scholarly contribution," reflecting "deep insight, commitment to public service, and a keen understanding of contemporary law enforcement challenges in India."

Harsh Malhotra, in his address, appreciated the book for offering "a comprehensive overview of policing in pre-independence India and its evolution in modern times."

Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, commended the author’s "extensive study, profound understanding, and commitment to view policing as a service to society."

Manoj Tiwari, said, "This book is a significant contribution to the field of policing and criminology, and I have no doubt that it will be widely read and appreciated. I congratulate the author on this outstanding work and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

'A tribute and personal journey'

The author, Dinesh Kumar Gupta, described the book as "a culmination of my journey, inspired by my father, a passionate police officer who served in the UP Police." He noted that his father’s own book continues to motivate him and is "a testament to his character and commitment."

He expressed gratitude to his family, saying, “My wife, Mrs. Manju Gupta, has been my rock, providing unwavering support and encouragement throughout this journey. My children, Ajitesh Gupta and Khushi Gupta, have brought immense joy and light to my life, and I am grateful for their presence.”

About the book

The book provides a nuanced understanding of policing in India, tracing its evolution from ancient civilizations through the Vedic, Islamic, British, and Post-Independence periods. It examines shifts in prevalent crimes, public sentiments, and police capabilities over time, from the Mauryan and Gupta empires to the Delhi Sultanate and Mughal Empire, all the way to British colonial rule and contemporary law enforcement.

Gupta writes, "The British colonial rule had a lasting impact on our police system, shaping it into an instrument of state coercion rather than a service to the people."