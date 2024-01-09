2 Delhi Police officers crushed to death as car rams into truck in Haryana's Sonipat

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Car accident

In a tragic incident, two inspectors of Delhi Police have died in a road accident near Kundli border in Sonipat district of Haryana. The deceased have been identified as Inspector Dinesh Beniwal posted at North West District Special Staff and ATO Inspector Ranveer posted at Adarsh ​​Nagar police station.

The accident occured late night on National Highway 44 passing through Sonipat when a car collided with a truck in Piau Maniyari, in which two Delhi Police Inspectors travelling in the vehicle died. After receiving information about the accident, Kundli police station reached the spot. The police have taken the bodies of both of them in their custody and sent them to the civil hospital for post-mortem. Sonipat Kundli police station is seriously investigating the accident.

It is extremely cold in all the states of the country including Delhi-NCR. During this time, many accidents are also happening due to fog. In such a situation, if you are going out of the house by car, then drive alert and keep the speed slow.