Akhilesh Yadav holds sit-in protest in Lucknow after police stop his Kisan Yatra against farm laws

Samajwadi Party national president and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav on Monday staged a sit-in protest near his residence in Lucknow after police stopped him from going to Kannauj to take part in Kisan Yatra against the three farm laws.

Earlier today , the Lucknow police sealed a road outside the residence of Akhilesh Yadav's residence. Police placed barricades just ahead of Akhilesh's visit to Kannauj for a Kisan Yatra. According to Station House Officer (SHO), Gautampalli, Chandrashekhar Singh, Akhilesh Yadav was to go to Kannauj for a programme, but the Kannauj district magistrate did not permit it.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and party workers stage a sit-in protest after their vehicles were stopped by Police.



He was scheduled to visit Kannauj to stage a demonstration in support of farmers, agitating against Centre's #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/FgeCnDe1U8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 7, 2020

Akhilesh was slated to travel to Kannuaj to take part in a tractor rally as a part of the Kisan Yatra to show solidarity with the protesting farmers. The 13-km yatra was planned from Thathia to Tirwa. Farmers are protesting for the last 12 days against the three farm laws. They have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the party has termed the administration's move as undemocratic.

"This is an undemocratic move by the state government," SP national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said. "The government is feeling afraid that Akhilesh Yadav is going to participate in the 'Kisan Yatra'. Peaceful demonstration is the democratic right of every individual, and the government is adamant on violating it," he added.

The Samajwadi Party had on Sunday said that it will organise farmer rallies in all districts of the state from December 7, beginning with Kannauj. Several political parties including the SP have announced to support the nationwide strike called by farmers.

