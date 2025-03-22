Police probe bullet blast at Kochi camp after officer 'fried' blank rounds in pan Kochi City Police have launched an inquiry into a minor explosion at the Armed Reserve (AR) Camp in Tripunithura after a Sub-Inspector allegedly tried to heat rusted blank bullets in a frying pan instead of drying them in sunlight.

A police inquiry has been launched into a bizarre explosion at the Armed Reserve (AR) Camp of Kochi City Police in Tripunithura, after an officer allegedly attempted to heat blank bullets in a frying pan, officials said on Saturday. The incident, which occurred on March 10, was reportedly triggered when the officer tried to restore rusted blank rounds by heating them on a stove in the camp’s kitchen, instead of drying them in sunlight, the standard procedure.

According to police sources, a report has been submitted by the AR camp commandant to City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladithya, citing negligence on the part of the officer in charge of the ammunition unit. Department-level action is being initiated, the Commissioner confirmed to mediapersons.

The Sub-Inspector involved was reportedly preparing the blank rounds for a ceremonial gun salute at a police funeral. Upon discovering that the rounds were rusted, he chose an unconventional method—heating them in a frying pan in the kitchen, instead of following standard safety protocols.

"Blank cartridges contain gunpowder and are meant for honorary firing ceremonies. Usually, rusted rounds are dried in sunlight before use," a senior officer said. However, in this case, the officer’s attempt to 'fry' them caused a minor explosion, triggering panic at the camp.

Sources added that a major disaster was narrowly avoided, as the kitchen also housed LPG cylinders, and a fire could have led to severe consequences. The officer’s actions have come under scrutiny, and disciplinary proceedings are likely based on the inquiry findings.

(Based on PTI inputs)