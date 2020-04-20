Image Source : PTI Police inspector suspended for forcibly entering Puri Jagannath temple

A police inspector, who had forcibly entered into the Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri with his family members on Sunday evening, was placed under suspension, said a top official on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, DGP Abhay said that Deepak Kumar Jena, inspector-in-charge at the Badachana police station in Jajpur district, has been put under suspension for misconduct.

A case has been registered against him at Singhadwar police station while a probe has also been initiated, said the DGP.

Jena had allegedly forcibly entered into the Jagannath Temple with his family members on Sunday, despite the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

The Odisha government has barred entering of devotees into the temple following the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

