Poet Munawwar Rana's son arrested for staging attack on himself to frame relatives over property dispute

Urdu poet Munawwar Rana's son Tabrez was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday for staging an attack on himself in June this year to frame his relatives — uncle and cousin — in a property dispute.

Tabrez Rana was arrested by Rae Bareli police in Lucknow. As per reports, Rana tried to escape but was arrested.

The UP police raided the house of Urdu poet Munawwar Rana in Lucknow in June and said his son Tabrez Rana had allegedly staged an attack on himself to frame his relatives in a property dispute.

Tabrez had claimed that he was attacked by unidentified persons, who opened fire at his SUV car near a petrol pump in the state capital's Tripula area. The attackers fired two gunshots and fled from the spot. The bullets hit Tabrez's SUV but he was left unhurt.

In a statement released in June, the Rae Bareli police said that during investigation, it was found that Tabrez had a dispute with his uncles over a property issue.

Tabrez allegedly contacted Halim and told him to stage the attack which would not only help him frame his uncles but would create a conducive atmosphere for him to contest elections.

The police statement said Halim and three other persons identified as Sultan, Satyendra and Shubham have been arrested and weapons have been recovered from them.

The police then recorded the statement of Tabrez Rana and initiated a probe into the incident. He is a land dealer and told police that he had no enmity with anyone.

A case was registered against Tabrez and the Rae Bareli police searched his father's house in Lucknow.

The poet's daughter Fauzia Rana has, however, accused the police of having barged into their house in the thick of the night without a warrant. She had earlier been booked by the Lucknow police for leading anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

