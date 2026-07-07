PMO conducts high-level review to assess El Nino preparedness across key sectors

New Delhi:

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) convened a high-level review meeting to assess the potential impact of the El Nino phenomenon across critical sectors and evaluate the country's preparedness to mitigate its effects. The meeting was attended by secretaries from key ministries, including Agriculture, Power, Health, Rural Development, Economic Affairs and Consumer Affairs.

During the review, officials carried out a comprehensive assessment of the preparedness measures and precautionary strategies being implemented by various ministries in anticipation of the possible effects of El Nino.

The PMO directed all ministries to closely monitor the evolving situation and adopt micro-level, location-specific strategies to minimise any adverse impact on agricultural production and overall economic activity.

The ministries were also instructed to maintain close coordination with state governments to ensure the timely availability of essential agricultural inputs for farmers and an adequate supply of essential food commodities for the public.

El Nino may put fresh pressure on India’s power supply, says report

India's power sector could come under significant pressure as El Nino conditions are expected to reduce electricity generation while increasing demand for cooling, according to a new analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

The study says India is likely to face a double challenge between July 2026 and June 2027. Lower rainfall and weaker winds linked to El Nino could reduce electricity generation from hydropower and wind energy. At the same time, rising temperatures are expected to increase the use of air conditioners, pushing up electricity demand.

CREA estimates that the additional demand for cooling alone could reach around 10 terawatt-hours (TWh) during the year. The report notes that this is roughly equal to one-quarter of Delhi's annual electricity consumption.

"Combine the lost output from renewables and the increased demand for power, and India could face a generation gap of nearly 18 TWh (terrawatt hour). Currently, the most likely outcome is a surge in coal-fired power, which would release an estimated 17 million tonnes of CO2. In the most severe scenario, the extra coal generation reaches 24 TWh, roughly half of India's entire increase in coal burn last year," the analysis said.

What is El Nino?

El Nino is a recurring climate pattern that is associated with higher global temperatures. Its effects often include reduced rainfall and weaker wind conditions in several regions, including parts of India. These changes can affect renewable power generation, particularly from hydroelectric and wind projects.

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