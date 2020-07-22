Cause of concern: 18 COVID +ve kids in Mumbai diagnosed with life-threatening disease PMIS

Image Source : PTI 18 out of 100 children, who were tested coronavirus positive and were admitted to Mumbai's Wadia hospital have shown symptoms of Paediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (PMIS)

In a major cause of worry for doctors, several COVID-19 positive children in Mumbai are showing symptoms of a life-threatening disorder. According to various media reports, nearly 18 out of 100 children, who were tested coronavirus positive and were admitted to Mumbai's Wadia hospital have shown symptoms of Paediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (PMIS). So far, two children have died after being diagnosed with the PMIS, reports have suggested.

The disease is mostly being diagnosed in children below 5 years of age. However, children between the age group of 10 months to 15 years are now being tested for Paediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (PMIS).

The ICMR has already been informed about the new disease while the doctors continue their research on the cases, media reports said, adding the cases have been reported in Mumbai since June this year.

Meanwhile, some similar cases are being reported from Chennai, Delhi and Jaipur as well.

"Two children have died. One had COVID-19 along with cancer. And one of the children, who had come to us, was in a very serious state. They had the illness for two weeks and then the patient was referred to us. The patient had to be put on a ventilator and died in six hours because we did not get much time with her. Four are recovering now and the rest are being discharged," NDTV quoted Medical Director at Wadia Children's Hospital, Dr. Shakuntala Prabhu as saying.

According to what a paediatrician at SRCC Children's Hospital and Secretary of the Critical Care Society said, patients experience fever with abdominal pain and lose motions.

"There is fever for around two to three days along with abdominal pain, loose motions. 100% patients have fever, 80 per cent have loose motions and vomiting, 60% children's eyes are red, and others have blisters in the month and rashes on the skin," the paediatrician said.

What is Paediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (PMIS)

The PMIS, or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), is a systemic disease that brings persistent fever, inflammation and organ dysfunction in children, which is further followed by exposure to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

This syndrome appears somewhat similar to Kawasaki disease, a rare disease of unknown origin that affects young children, in which blood vessels become inflamed throughout the body.

It can also show features of other serious paediatric inflammatory conditions, including toxic shock and macrophage activation syndromes. Older children tend to be affected.

Symptoms of Paediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (PMIS)

Mentioned below are some of the symptoms of PMIS

Acute abdominal pain

Diarrhea or vomiting

Low blood pressure

Conjunctivitis

Rashes

Enlarged lymph nodes

Swollen hands and feet

Strawberry tongue

Sore throat

Cough

Fainting

Irritability and confusion

Inflammation of the heart muscle

Coronary artery abnormalities

