Image Source : FILE PMC Bank Scam: Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha issued fresh summons by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday issued a fresh summon to senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha in connection with the over Rs 4,300 crore PMC bank scam.

Raut has been asked to appear before the probe agency on January 5. She had skipped questioning today and asked for an adjournment of the summons while seeking a fresh date to depose.

The ED wants to question Varsha Raut with regard to a transaction of about Rs 55 lakh with the wife of a person who is accused in the PMC Bank alleged fraud case.

Earlier on Monday, Sanjay Raut denied any wrongdoing on the part of his wife and said they have been in correspondence with the probe agency in connection with the case for about one-and-a-half months.

Raut is a Rajya Sabha MP and also a spokesperson of the Shiv Sena, which is in power in Maharashtra and is a former ally of the BJP.

He said details regarding this loan transaction had already been submitted to the ED during the correspondence.

Latest India News