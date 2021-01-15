Image Source : ANI PMC bank scam: 'Hisab to dena padega,' BJP leader after Sanjay Raut’s wife repays Rs 55 lakh loan

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife, Varsha, had repaid a Rs 55 lakh 'friendly loan' she had borrowed from a bank scam accused’s wife, a report in The Times of India said. The report said that Varsha on Monday submitted documents to the ED through a relative, showing loan repayment from funds generated from the film ‘Thackeray’ penned by her husband.

It said that the interest-free loan was taken a decade ago. The ED had earlier summoned her to seek an explanation on the same.

The ED officials, the TOI report said, are examining the documents submitted by Varsha and accordingly the agency will decide if there is a need to call her again for grilling.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya took a dig at Sanjay Raut saying "he will have to give an explanation".

"Sanjay Raut says, 'now his wife has returned the money'... Hisab to dena hoga," Somaiya tweeted.

The ED is investigating a money laundering case in the PMC Bank-HDIL loan scam and had issued summons to Varsha since November last year. However, she had failed to present herself before the officials. On December 29, she had sought time till January 5. She appeared before the ED on January 4. She was questioned for around 3.5 hours.

