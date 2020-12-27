Image Source : FILE PMC bank fraud: Sanjay Raut's wife summoned for questioning by ED on Dec 29

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha in connection with the PMC Bank fraud case. The probe agency has called Varsha for questioning on December 29.

Earlier, Varsha had skipped two summons on health grounds. Her questioning pertains to allegations of receipt of some funds that were allegedly siphoned from the bank.

In October last year, the agency had filed a PMLA case to probe the alleged loan fraud in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank in October last year against the Housing Development Infrastructure Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), its promoters Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan, its former chairman Waryam Singh and ex-managing director Joy Thomas.

The agency took cognisance of a Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing FIR against them for allegedly causing "wrongful loss, prima facie to the tune of Rs 4,355 crore to PMC Bank, and corresponding gains to themselves".

Earlier, the Shiv Sena, part of Maharashtra's ruling alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with the NCP and the Congress. had alleged that central probe agencies have been targeting them unfairly.

