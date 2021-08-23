J&K: Pucca houses constructed in remote area of Rajouri under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Pucca houses constructed in remote area of Rajouri under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Pucca houses are being constructed in the Draman Panchayat of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir for people living below the poverty line. The houses are being built by the Department of Rural Development of Jammu and Kashmir under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Not just this, people of the far-flung hilly area of Draman Panchayat have also been provided jobs under the MNREGA scheme.

The beneficiaries of the PMAY scheme, who were earlier living in kacha houses, faced many problems during the winter season.

Mushtaq Ahmed, a resident of the area said, "We are really happy and want to thank the government for giving us what we needed."

"I was living in kaccha houses and we were facing a lot of problems. Now, we are very happy and thankful to the government for providing pucca houses to us," said Ahmed.

Ahmed further said that they are also being provided work in their own village and now they don't have to go to Delhi, Punjab, or other states in search of work.

"In the winter season, our village gets 5 feet of snow because of which around 200 kaccha houses are damaged. The Modi government has come up with a very good scheme and it is very good for us," he added.

Abdul Rehman, Sarpanch said that under the PMAY 200 pucca houses are being constructed.

"This far-flung, hilly area is 7 kilometres away from Rajouri. People over here have to face a lot of problems during winter because it is a snow-prone area. During winters due to snow, houses are damaged and the people have no place to stay. We are very thankful to the government. Rs 1.5 lakh is provided by the government under the PMAY," said Rehman.

"Under the PMAY these pucca houses are being constructed. This is a very good initiative from the government. Earlier in our village, there was no electricity but for the last two years it has been there," said a local.



