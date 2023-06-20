PM US visit: Modi to meet Elon Musk, Indian-American singer Falu

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian-Americans raise slogans to send a message of welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his state visit, in Washington

PM US visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on his first United States State visit from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. PM Modi, during his visit, will be celebrating the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community.

During his visit to New York, USA, PM Modi will also meet around 24 people, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health sector experts, and more.

Interestingly, PM will also be meeting Tesla co-founder Elon Musk, Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Falu (Falguni Shah), Paul Romer, Nicholas Nassim Taleb, Ray Dalio, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman Daniel Russel, Elbridge Colby, Dr Peter Agre, Dr Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon.

President Biden will host PM Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

