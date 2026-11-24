Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), describing its reunion with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a "natural alliance" that would put "Punjab and the welfare of its people first". The announcement came on the occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, as the two parties agreed to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections together.

In a post on X, Modi expressed delight over the reunion and said he was confident that the alliance would emerge as the "preferred choice" of the people of Punjab. He also credited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, veteran BJP leader LK Advani and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal with nurturing the BJP-SAD partnership.

What PM Modi said on Akali Dal's return to NDA

Sharing his reaction, the Prime Minister wrote, "Putting Punjab and the welfare of Punjabis first! I am extremely delighted that the Shiromani Akali Dal returns to the NDA family and that too on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Ours is a natural alliance that will ensure Punjab gets pro-people governance that takes the state to new heights of progress. Nurtured by Atal Ji, Advani Ji and Sardar Parkash Singh Badal Ji, the Akali Dal-BJP Alliance has stood the test of time. I am confident that our Alliance will emerge as the preferred choice of the people of Punjab."

BJP and Akali Dal reunite ahead of 2027 Punjab polls

The BJP and SAD announced their decision to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections together at a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal were present.

The reunion ends a six-year break in the partnership. The two parties had ended their 24-year alliance in September 2020 after the SAD withdrew from the NDA in protest against the Centre's three farm laws, which were subsequently repealed.

The BJP-SAD alliance will now seek to challenge the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress in the 2027 Assembly elections.

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