  4. PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 'Vanijya Bhawan' today

Constructed near the India Gate, the Vanijya Bhawan is designed as a smart building which incorporates the principles of sustainable architecture with a special focus on energy saving.

Sheenu Sharma Edited by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu New Delhi Updated on: June 23, 2022 8:01 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Vanijya Bhawan today. 

Highlights

  • PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate new premises of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry today
  • Smart building of Vanijya Bhawan incorporates principles of sustainable architecture
  • Vanijya Bhawan will serve as an integrated, modern office complex that will be used by two Depts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new premises of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Vanijya Bhawan on Thursday (June 23) at around 10:30 am.

It will serve as an integrated and modern office complex that will be used by the two Departments under the Ministry, that is, the Department of Commerce and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

According to an official statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the PM will also launch a new portal- National Import-Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade (NIRYAT).

What is NIRYAT? READ HERE 

NIRYAT is developed as a one-stop platform for the stakeholders to get all the necessary information related to India's foreign trade.

PM Modi will also address a gathering on the occasion of the inauguration of Vanijya Bhawan. 

