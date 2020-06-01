Image Source : PTI PM Modi to chair crucial cabinet meet as India enters Unlock 1; historic decisions expected

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a crucial Union cabinet meet on Monday as India enters Day 1 of the Centre’s three-phased unlocking plan. It is the first meeting of the Union Cabinet after the Central Government entered into its second year in office.

According to officials, several important decisions are expected to be announced. "During the meeting, historic decisions having a transformative impact are expected to be taken," a source said.

The Cabinet Committee on Security and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs are also expected to meet before the cabinet.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is likely to meet on the backdrop of Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

The nationwide lockdown that PM Modi had first announced on March 24 was slated to end on May 17. Modi had on March 24 announced the nationwide lockdown for 21 days. On May 14, the government extended the lockdown till May 31.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 1.90 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases 5,394 deaths and 91,819 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Monday.

