PM Modi to visit Philippines on November 16-17; maritime security, trade ties on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manila, the capital of the Philippines, on November 16 and 17, 2026, at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr. During the two-day visit, Modi will attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS), both scheduled to be hosted by the Philippines on November 17.

The visit comes as India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) mark 2026 as the 'ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation Year'. It is also significant ahead of 2027, when India and ASEAN will complete 35 years of dialogue relations and five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening maritime cooperation, trade and investment ties, as well as India's engagement with the wider Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi to review India's strategic partnership with ASEAN

At the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, Modi will review progress in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the 10-member regional bloc. Leaders are also expected to discuss future cooperation and the implementation of the ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2026-2030.

The East Asia Summit will provide another opportunity for Modi to exchange views with leaders from ASEAN and other participating countries on regional and global issues of shared interest.

The visit is expected to reinforce India's Act East policy and its engagement with ASEAN, particularly in maritime cooperation and regional partnerships across the Indo-Pacific.

India and Philippines look to strengthen trade ties

The visit also comes amid efforts by India and the Philippines to expand their economic relationship. Officials from the two countries recently discussed ways to speed up the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA).

The issue was taken up during the 14th meeting of the India-Philippines Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment, held in Manila on Friday. According to a Commerce Ministry statement, both sides stressed the need to bring the AITIGA review to an early conclusion.

They also explored the possibility of starting negotiations on a bilateral Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), which could provide another avenue to strengthen trade between the two countries.

ASEAN comprises 10 countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The Philippines currently holds the group's chairmanship and is hosting the upcoming regional meetings.

Maritime security and investment among key priorities

Modi's visit is expected to place particular emphasis on maritime security cooperation, along with efforts to strengthen trade and investment relations between India and the Philippines.

The ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation Year provides an additional platform for both sides to deepen their engagement in this area. The upcoming summits will also allow India to discuss broader regional and global developments with ASEAN members and other participating countries.

Separately, Modi is scheduled to visit Canada for a two-day trip beginning December 11.

ALSO READ:

Rahul Gandhi alleges phone tapping by PM Modi, renews open debate challenge again