PM Modi to attend swearing-in ceremonies of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha CMs

As per the latest update, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the oath-taking ceremonies of the chief ministers in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on June 12. While in Andhra Pradesh, former CM and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu is set to be sworn as the state chief minister, the name of Odisha CM is still not announced by the BJP.

Earlir today, Telugu Desam Party leader K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju today (June 7) informed that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on June 12 at 4.55 pm.

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha assembly election results

In recently concluded assembly elections, TDP clinched 135 seats out of 144 it contested. Its ally, Jana Sena Party won all the 21 seats it contested while the BJP won 8 out of 10. The ruling party YSRCP reduced to 11 seats. The NDA registered a dominating victory as Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP which held a majority in the last elections with 151 seats faced the loss of 140 seats.

On the other hand, the BJP defeated Biju Janta Dal in Odisha and ended Naveen Patnaik's 24 year rule. It won 78 seats in 147-seat state assembly. The BJD reduced to 51 seats while the Congress party won 14 seats. Naveen Patnaik assumed the office of the chief minister in March 2000. Since then, he won all the five aseembly elections and held the position. However, the latest results thwarted his streak of victories.