PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Subramanya Swamy Temple in Madurai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the historic Arulmigu Subramanyaswamy Temple in Tirupparankundram, Madurai, on Sunday and offered prayers to Lord Murugan amid tight security. The Prime Minister arrived at around 4:15 pm and was accorded traditional “Purna-Kumbha” honours by the temple administration. Dressed in a dhoti, kurta, and shawl, he circumambulated the temple premises before offering prayers.

Temple visit amid previous controversy

The temple has been at the centre of public attention following last year’s controversy over lighting lamps at the “Deepathoon” (pillar) on the hilltop, a matter that reached the court. The court later ruled in favour of devotees’ right to light lamps at the Deepathoon.

PM Modi’s visit comes against this backdrop, drawing significant attention to the temple and its religious importance.

Accompanied by senior leaders

During the visit, the Prime Minister was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi, Union Minister L. Murugan, and BJP State Chief Nainar Nagendran.

Other engagements during Madurai visit

Besides the temple visit, the Prime Minister inaugurated infrastructure projects worth over Rs 4,400 crore in Madurai and laid foundation stones for the four-laning of the Marakkanam–Puducherry and Paramakudi–Ramanathapuram sections of key National Highway routes.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the projects, he said, “Our collective goal is a developed Tamil Nadu for a developed India. Every Indian is inspired to build a developed nation by 2047. Tamil Nadu will play a decisive role in shaping the nation’s destiny”.

He also inaugurated eight redeveloped railway stations in Tamil Nadu and dedicated the Chennai Beach–Chennai Egmore 4th Line to the nation, highlighting the increased railway allocation for the state in recent years.

Speaking on the railway projects, he said Indian Railways has undergone a historic transformation over the last decade and is emerging as a modern, efficient, and people-centric transport system.

“This transformation is particularly visible in Tamil Nadu,” he said.