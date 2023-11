Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur, Punjab

PM Modi security lapse in 2022: Bathinda SP Gurwinder Singh Sangha has been suspended in connection with the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on January 5, 2022, informed the Punjab Home Ministry on Saturday.

As per the state Home Ministry, Singh, who was posted as SP Operations at Ferozepur, has been accused of dereliction of duty.

The story is being updated

