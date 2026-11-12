'We don't have to wait till 2047': PM Modi says developed India goal can be achieved through smaller targets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Diwali Milan programme at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday, where he interacted with journalists and spoke about his long association with the media. Recalling his early days in the BJP, Modi shared an incident from the 1990s when a group of journalists unexpectedly entered his room at the party office and told him he was going to become Gujarat Chief Minister.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the changes he had witnessed in media and political communication, from the days of fax machines and press releases to the present era of Instagram reels. He used the occasion to discuss India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, saying the goal was achievable if the country continued meeting smaller and larger targets along the way.

Modi recalls journalists predicting his appointment as Gujarat CM

Remembering his days at the BJP headquarters at 11 Ashoka Road, Modi said he had been given responsibilities related to arrangements during two major nationwide journeys in the early 1990s. Communication was very different at the time, he recalled, with even sending a press release requiring access to a fax machine.

Sharing an unexpected encounter with journalists, he said, "I remember it very clearly. I do not know what special power you have that keeps troubling us here. Nobody knew about it. Only two or four senior people in the party knew. I was staying in a room at 11 Ashoka Road. Suddenly, one day, a group of journalists entered my room. There used to be a women's brigade at the time. They told me, 'Give us sweets!' When I asked them why, they said, 'You are going to Gujarat, you are going to become the Chief Minister.' Very few people knew about it then, but they somehow knew. And what they said eventually came true."

From fax machines to Instagram reels: Modi on changing media landscape

The Prime Minister reflected on how both journalism and political communication had changed over the years. He said journalists naturally took on different responsibilities as they moved from reporting to editorial positions, and a similar shift had taken place in his own responsibilities after entering government.

"Over the past month, I have completed 25 years as the head of a government. A lot has changed in these 25 years. The country has changed, the world has changed and the way politics is conducted has changed," he said.

Modi added that changing technology had transformed the media landscape. While traditional media had become somewhat easier to operate in certain ways, new challenges had also emerged.

Recalling his own experience, he said he had witnessed a long transition in media communication, from sending press releases through fax machines to the age of Instagram reels.

Modi says developed India goal is achievable

Speaking about the vision of a developed India, Modi said the country's recent achievements showed that the target was not impossible to achieve.

He asked people to consider how much India had accomplished in recent years. Among the milestones he cited were the country's landing near the Moon's south pole, becoming the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer and building the world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab river.

He also pointed to India's progress in renewable energy and entrepreneurship. According to Modi, the country's solar power generation capacity had increased more than 50 times in 12 years, while India had built the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem during the same period.

Small targets will help India achieve its 2047 goal

The Prime Minister said the 2047 deadline for achieving the developed India vision should not be seen as a reason to wait until that year. Instead, he compared the journey with India's freedom movement, when smaller goals were set and achieved over time, gradually building public confidence in the larger objective of complete independence.

"Remember the freedom movement. The goal of complete independence was not something that could be achieved in a day or two. Smaller targets were set gradually, and as they were achieved, people's confidence grew that independence would certainly come. The entire country eventually stood together with that resolve," he said.

Modi added that the same sense of confidence and collective commitment would be essential to achieving the developed India goal. The country would have to keep meeting smaller and larger targets along the way, he said, rather than waiting for 2047 to arrive.

(With inputs from IANS)

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