'Development of youth power': PM Modi recalls Swami Chinmayananda's vision of 'a strong and capable India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled his final meeting with Swami Chinmayananda in 1993, revealing that their conversation centred on empowering young people to build a strong and capable India. Addressing the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Modi also recounted how the spiritual leader accepted his invitation to attend the centenary celebrations of the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago.

The Prime Minister described the gathering as a deeply personal spiritual experience, saying modern technology had brought back memories of his interaction with Swami Chinmayananda. The event marks 75 years of the Chinmaya Mission, founded by the spiritual leader in 1951.

PM Modi recalls Swami Chinmayananda's final days

Modi said he met Swami Chinmayananda around February or March 1993 to invite him to the centenary celebrations of the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago, which also marked 100 years since Swami Vivekananda's historic speech at the event.

"I had gone to invite him to the centenary celebrations of the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago, America. It was also the centenary of Swami Vivekananda's historic speech there," Modi said.

He added that Swami Chinmayananda accepted the invitation and travelled to the United States, where he promoted the celebrations and encouraged people to attend.

However, the spiritual leader died in San Diego on August 3, just weeks before the Parliament was held in Chicago on September 11.

"A few weeks before the Parliament, on August 3, Gurudev passed away in San Diego, America, leaving us all behind," Modi said.

Recalling his own participation in the Chicago gathering, the Prime Minister said, "When the Parliament was held in Chicago on September 11, I was fortunate to be present there. We all felt Gurudev's absence."

'A strong and capable India': Modi on Gurudev's message

The Prime Minister said he continued to remember the profound discussion he had with Swami Chinmayananda during their final meeting. Its central theme, he explained, was the potential of young people to contribute to India's development.

"I still remember the profound discussion I had with him during our last meeting. Its central theme was the development of youth power and, through it, the creation of a strong and capable India," Modi said.

He also linked that conversation to his own political journey, saying that a few years after meeting the spiritual leader, people gave him the opportunity to serve as Gujarat's Chief Minister.

Earlier in his address, Modi described the Chinmaya Mission as more than an organisation, calling it an embodiment of a spiritual philosophy.

"The Chinmaya Mission is not merely an organisation; it embodies the 'Chinmaya' philosophy, a vision established by a 'Chinmaya' sage," he said.

He added that the Mission's journey over several decades had been shaped by its resolve, describing what is Chinmaya as "naturally immortal and eternal".

PM Modi says Chinmaya Mission reflects India's cultural roots

Modi also spoke about the importance of India's cultural and spiritual heritage, saying the country draws its identity from its civilisational foundations.

"Our nation is birthplace of our culture; this nation is foundation of our existence," he said.

The Prime Minister praised the young people involved in the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. He said many had travelled around 40,000 kilometres over approximately 300 days and reached more than one lakh young people.

"Throughout this journey, the youth of the country have remained at the core of my efforts and policies," Modi said, referring to his years in public service.

The three-day Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan, being held from October 23 to 25, celebrates the Mission's 75-year journey and its efforts to share India's spiritual teachings with people in India and abroad.

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