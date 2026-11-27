Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a devotional message dedicated to Lord Murugan amid the controversy over the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram temple in Tamil Nadu. His post read, "Vetrivel Muruganukku Arogara!" The message was written in Tamil, with the phrase also presented in Roman and Devanagari scripts. It translates to "Victory to Lord Murugan".

The post came hours after the Supreme Court directed that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, on Saturday, November 28. The court also ordered the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take charge of security at the temple and the hill following a dispute over the implementation of its earlier directions.

What did the Supreme Court order?

A Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi directed that the lamp be lit at the Deepathoon on November 28. It said the flame from the Uchi Pillaiyar Mandapam could be used if it was still burning, or another arrangement could be made. Devotees were also permitted to light lamps at the designated spot, provided they maintained a distance of at least 50 metres from the Sikandar Badusha Dargah.

The court suspended the temple's board of trustees and appointed two former Madras High Court judges, Justices S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban, as receivers to oversee its administration and ensure compliance. It also directed the CRPF to secure the temple, the dargah and the entire hill, ensuring that visitors could access both religious sites and perform their rituals.

What is the Thiruparankundram Deepam controversy?

The dispute centres on where the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp should be lit on Thiruparankundram hill. For generations, the temple management has lit the ceremonial lamp at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillaiyar shrine. However, Hindu petitioners have sought permission to light an additional lamp at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar located around 50 metres from the Sikandar Badusha Dargah.

The dispute has a long legal history. A 1931 Privy Council ruling upheld the temple's ownership of much of the hill, while recognising exceptions for the dargah and certain adjoining areas. The lamp-lighting issue became a focus of legal disputes in the 1990s and has since returned to court.

On November 20, the Supreme Court had directed authorities to allow the lamp to be lit at the Deepathoon on November 24. However, the lamp was lit only at the customary spot near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple. The failure to implement the order led to protests and contempt petitions.

On Friday, the Supreme Court issued contempt notices to Tamil Nadu's Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Madurai Collector and other officials over the alleged non-compliance. It also directed the Chief Secretary to appear before it on December 15.

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Supreme Court orders Deepam lighting at Deepathoon tomorrow, assigns temple security to CRPF